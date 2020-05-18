MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Position Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.19. 2,316,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,697. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

