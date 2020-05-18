Michael A. Zasloff Sells 14,832 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $266,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,168 shares in the company, valued at $903,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $18.84. 583,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,139. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $868.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 852,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

