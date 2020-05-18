Michael J. Shannon Sells 10,000 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
KWR traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 183,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $209.05.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.
