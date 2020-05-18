Michael J. Shannon Sells 10,000 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KWR traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 183,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $209.05.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

