Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MVIS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Microvision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,158,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437,455. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172,515 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Microvision worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

