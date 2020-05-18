Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $1,953,400.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

