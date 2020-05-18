Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $66.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

