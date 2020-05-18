Morgan Stanley Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $26.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE PPL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 3,055,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,193. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $8,134,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

