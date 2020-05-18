MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MSGE stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 240,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,347. MSG Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.