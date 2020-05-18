MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEDS. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MultiCell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.
MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
MultiCell Technologies Company Profile
Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
