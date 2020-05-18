National Bank Financial Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$3.76. 863,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,881. The stock has a market cap of $902.73 million and a PE ratio of -37.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.58.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

