Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

