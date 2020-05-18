Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEOS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 129,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

