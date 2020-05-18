NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 462.7% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,620. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, Director Eric I. Richman bought 10,833 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 10,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,833 shares of company stock valued at $152,902. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

