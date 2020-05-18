Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Shares of NURO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,821. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 138.44% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

