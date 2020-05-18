New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NEN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621. New England Realty Associates has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New England Realty Associates accounts for about 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.58% of New England Realty Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

