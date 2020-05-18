New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given “Sell” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.55 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.07.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 3,847,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,398. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in New Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.