Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 970,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,699. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

