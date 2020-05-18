NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NLOK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 6,318,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,700,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

