NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

