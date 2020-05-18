Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 21,892,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

