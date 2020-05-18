Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,310 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,863 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,446 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.78. 1,023,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

