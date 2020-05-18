Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $1,193,142.94 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

