Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $1,193,142.94 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NUAN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
