NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Sell Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their sell rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.69.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,359,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.30. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $356.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

