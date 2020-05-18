Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. 24,818,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,743,643. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

