Oak Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Oracle by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Oracle by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

