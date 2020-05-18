Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.22. 1,345,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,978. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

