Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.09. 2,072,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

