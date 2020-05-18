Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. 3,819,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

