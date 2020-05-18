Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

OCGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

