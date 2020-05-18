Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.34.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 868,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,032. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 109,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $536,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

