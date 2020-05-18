OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,120. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 64.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

