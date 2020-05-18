OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “
NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,120. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
