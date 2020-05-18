OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.55.

OCFT traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $15.09. 497,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.14 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

