Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OFIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 452,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a P/E ratio of -138.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,661.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $19,371,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 28,652.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 229,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 228,645 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.8% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 217.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 151,767 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

