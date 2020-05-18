PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in PAR Technology by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 382,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 73.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. 253,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $383.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.32. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.