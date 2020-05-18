Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. 1,994,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,989. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

