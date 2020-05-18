Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.44.

In other news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $662.38. 586,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,658. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.91. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

