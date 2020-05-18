Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of HYEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,565. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

