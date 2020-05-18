Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.34. 3,187,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,220. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

