Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,827,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,744,516. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

