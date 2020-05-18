Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $679,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.08. 6,756,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,339. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

