Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $79.80. 1,567,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

