Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. 770,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.15%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

