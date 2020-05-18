Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,585. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.