Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,847 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $794,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,113,000 after purchasing an additional 643,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,388. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

