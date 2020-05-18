Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,174 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,886,000 after buying an additional 205,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after buying an additional 162,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,079,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Avangrid stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. 951,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,796. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

