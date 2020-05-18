Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

