Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 588 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

