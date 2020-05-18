Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 630 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,661 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,793. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.43. The stock had a trading volume of 959,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,400. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

