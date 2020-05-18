Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 888 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $7.49 on Monday, hitting $114.36. 866,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

