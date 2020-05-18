Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $184,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $209.83. 2,265,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,681. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

